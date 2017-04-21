According to a press report from Lahore published on first April, a rape victim has withdrawn her case from the court after 16 years of struggle to bring culprits to book but all in vain.

It is one of the thousands rape cases waiting for justice.

It is a typical example of our judicial system in operation, with some exceptions.

Obviously, system includes all those involved in the judicial process from FIR to superior courts.



It does not require any comment but reaction from honourable CJP and CJ LHC, bar associations, rulers, MPs, MPAs, constitutional experts, human/women rights champions, anti-military courts champions, and all politicians whose hearts are bleeding for the people.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, April 1.

