On 28th March 17, a horrible accident took place between a passenger train and oil tanker near Sheikhupura Railway Station (Punjab).

Both of them were smashed and two people including train driver were killed on the spot and many passengers got injured.

Five bogies of the Shalimar Express were destroyed.

We request to the Railway authorities to look into this matter and to take necessary initiatives to overcome this problem.

The railway safety system should be brushed up to make travel risk-free.



AIMAN NASEER,

Karachi, March 30.

