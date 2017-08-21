I appeal to worthy PML-N to kindly cancel show of strength on G.

T.

Road on August 9 and show strength by holding rallies in various cities and towns.

This will save countless commuters including serious patients, children from suffering in traffic jams in this suffocating heat with possible death, besides security threats.

Furthermore, show of strength on G.

T.

Road may not be as effective as expected because the opposition will dub it as Punjab government sponsored.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, August 6.

