Many ‘intellectuals’ are anchoring TV talk shows these days and many ‘intellectuals’ participate in these shows.

A very common word used by them is ‘supremacy’.

Interestingly all of them pronounce it as ‘super-macy’.

Besides entertainment and information, TV used to be a source of education also.

Gone are those days.

Even the tickers in Urdu carry glaring mistakes, let alone in English.



INSPECTOR QABACHA,

Karachi, August 19.