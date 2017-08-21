I just came to know that the de-facto Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif would leave for Lahore via GT Road.

Unfortunately for us and wisely for his team, he would turn right from the Faizabad intersection and would not be able to see the most depleted condition of road from Kural Chowk to the GT Road.

This 13 kilometer road is in pathetic condition for many years and hundreds of thousands of people travel on this every day.

I wish he had travelled from this road to connect GT Road and would have seen its condition but his team has very wisely diverted his route to Lahore.



ABDUL RAUF,

Islamabad, August 6.

