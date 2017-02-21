The menace of power outages and load shedding is not only preventing people from carrying on with their daily routine but also depriving many of their livelihoods.

Thanks to the PML-N government, which is bent upon paying special attention to resolve the ongoing energy crisis in the country.



To mitigate the sufferings of people, the government has initiated various energy projects across the country.

Its plan to install 2x660 MW Coal Fired Power Project near Qadirabad in District Sahiwal is one such initiative that will provide reliable and affordable electricity to the citizens of the province in an environmentally responsible manner.

For ‘energy starved Pakistan’ this is the much needed and vital project.



It is pertinent to mention here that in order to avoid environmental hazards, super critical coal power generation plants have been installed which are environment friendly and fuel efficient.

It is hoped that the successful completion of the project would not only help to bridge the electricity shortfall in the country but also pave the way for socio-economic development in the country.



SYED ALI QASIM,

Lahore, February 1.

