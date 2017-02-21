The introduction of Pakistan’s first free public Wi-Fi network in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan is a welcome initiative by the Punjab government to keep people connected.

According to details, Punjab Information Technology Board has installed around 192 hotspots in these three big cities which will provide services to over 160,000 internet users for four hours a day.



Although the project is in its testing phase but it will be formally inaugurated soon.

All this sheds light on the fact that government is really striving hard to facilitate the people and uplift the life of common man however; there is also a need to introduce stringent measures to curb the surfing of indecent content.

It is hoped that this initiative by the government would prove fruitful and not otherwise.



SHEHAR BANO SYED,

Lahore, February 1.

