A couple of weeks back, I got a chance to attend the consultative meeting of ILO (International Labour Organisation) which was titled “Future of Work in Pakistan”.

It felt great to see the optimism in this session.

As a student of engineering in my last year, I was glad to hear all that.

After returning to my university I shared the experience with my class fellows, they were not as excited as I was.

Then another meeting started that can be informally titled as “Present Work in Pakistan”.

To be precise, the present condition of work in Pakistan is pathetic.



The newly graduated students are rejected due to a lack of experience.

It is all like a catch-22 situation.



In the west, the universities help the students by providing them internships and after their internships the students are rewarded with their degrees.

In this way a student graduates with enough experience to get a job.



The government, educational institutions and employers must take some steps in order to improve the present work condition of Pakistan.



MUHAMMAD RIZWAN,

Nowshera, December 13.

