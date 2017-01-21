The public service commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir conducted the written examination of competitive exams last year against the posts of assistant commissioners, assistant superintendent of police and section officers.

Their result was declared in 2016.

The interviews of the qualified candidates were conducted in July.

It all went smooth up until the new government of PML(N) took charge of power.

There was a candidate by the name of Abdul Baseer Tajwar who challenged the seats of AJK.

The High court of Muzaffarabad rejected his petition and he went to the Supreme Court in an appeal.

The Supreme Court then directed to the commission that one paper of English precis and composition be re-conducted which it was and 152 candidates qualified for the exam.



I am also one of the candidates who has passed the written examination of PSC.

However, I was flabbergasted to know that another writ has been filed in the High Court of Muzaffarabad in my name having the prayer of the dissolution of the public service commission.

How can I prayer for the dissolution of the commission when I have already passed the examination and am preparing for the interview.

This writ is non-maintainable as the paper was conducted with direction of the Supreme Court.

The writ seems to have been filed by the government’s side because I know that when the newly elected PM of AJK Raja Farooq Haider took the oath, in his very first speech, he declared to dissolve the commission.



MAHMOOD UL HASSAN,

Narowal, December 11.

