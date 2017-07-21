Many students are interested in becoming lawyers, but there are multiple problems they are facing.



It takes five years to get an LLB degree.

However if a post-graduate decides to study law, he/she would still have to apply for a three year LLB course.

The two year LLB course after graduation has not been introduced in Pakistan, as it has in the UK.



I request the Sindh government to introduce a fully funded law scholarships and help in saving an extra year the students are being forced to take.



TANZEEL MOHAMMAD,

Karachi, June 25.

