Recently, in May 2017, the annual report shown on human rights was shown by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad.

Unhappily, it shows that matters are getting worse, possibly faster than previously.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the total number of missing persons in the country currently stands at 1,219, among of them 728 disappeared within just 12 months.



ADNAN DOST,

Turbat, June 2.