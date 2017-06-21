One of the most heart-warming scenes in Ramzan is the sight of roadside iftar camps found at almost every busy road or street.

Men and women, most of whom are volunteers to the organisers of the camps, are seen distributing dates, water and other eatables to fellow fasting Muslims who happen to be on the road at the time of iftar.

Traffic Police officers are also taken care of by these kind-hearted iftar campers who leave their homes and homemade iftari to perform this selfless act of kindness.

A lot of these iftar camps are set up by university students and run on the donations made by the common public; such an initiative deserves appreciation for it shows the true spirit of Ramzan.



ARBIA JAVED,

Karachi, June 2.

