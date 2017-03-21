If the job of building Kalabagh dam was so easy, then why doesn’t the Prime Minister act upon it? Is he afraid of displeasing India; if that is true, why did he spend the best part of his first tenure in developing consensus on the dam through the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991? In his second tenure, did he not take advantage of CCI approval to build the Kalabagh dam and announce its construction, only to withdraw it in face of violent protests from Sindh and KPK? Even in his current tenure, when Shahbaz Sharif said that the dam was vital for Pakistan and it is important to develop consensus on it, there was a howl of protest from Sindh, making him change his statement to, “Kalabagh dam will not be built without agreement of all the provinces”.



The situation is so harmful that the mere mention of the dam in the national assembly or the senate creates conflicts.

Is it not this mindless opposition by Sindh and KP that scares PML-N from becoming isolated on the issue of Kalabagh dam and lose all the electoral support it has got in KP, Sindh and Balochistan? This will be tantamount to committing political suicide.



ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,

Lahore, March 7.

