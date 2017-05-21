An energy crisis is any great shortfall (or price rise) in the supply of energy resources to an economy.

It usually refers to the shortage of oil and additionally to electricity or other natural resources.

The assassination of Benazir Bhutto on December 27 has brought light to the major issues that are confronting Pakistan today.

“The country may face energy crisis by the year 2007 following healthy growth of 13 per cent in electricity demand during the last quarter, which will erode surplus production in absence of commissioning of any new power generation project during this financial year,” informed sources told The Nation.

The report maintained that the difference between firm supply and peak demand is estimated at 5,529 MW by the year 2009-10 when firm electricity supply will stand at 15,055 MW against peak demand of 20,584 MW the country needs a quantum jump in electricity generation in medium-term scenario to revert the possibilities of load shedding in future due to shrinking gap between demand and supply of electricity at peak hours.



ABDULLAH HAFIZ,

Karachi, May 3.

