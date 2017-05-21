Facebook is easiest way to communicate with other people and share things, which can bring great change in Balochistan.

As a Facebook user, I want to suggest to other Baloch youths who are using Facebook, that they should use it as tool for an information revolution, where they can do something about the Baloch rights, and the issues that are taking place on Baloch land.

They can share pictures and videos regarding these problems.

I think this is the right time to do something by using Facebook and show the world the real face of this province.



DILDAR GHANI,

Makran, May 3.

