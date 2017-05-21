It is very unfortunate to say that people around us have lost humanity.

It has been observed that killing of stray dogs is increasing in Pakistan.

Just because they do not have a place to live does not mean to kill them brutally.

This is not the solution to cope up with the situation.

If the government really wants to get rid of stray dogs, they can make shelter homes for them.

This will not only help in decreasing the amount of stray dogs in roads but dogs would also find a place to live.

Unfortunately, nobody thinks like that.

Our government thinks that killing is the only solution.

It is unacceptable as nobody has the right to take the life of a poor soul.

Our religion explains that animals must be treated in a humane manner, as they are also creatures of Allah (SWT).



According to Muhammad (P.

B.

U.

H), “There is no man who kills (even) a sparrow or anything smaller, without its deserving it, but Allah (SWT) will question him about it (on the day of judgement)”.

In addition, “Whoever is kind to creatures of God is kind to himself”.

Killing dogs just because of the reason that they do not have place to live is cruelty.

Our religion never allows doing such inhumane acts.

It is necessary to stop killing less fortune souls.

We can also stop this by taking a step forward as we can adopt dogs.

Moreover, it will also help in improving the quality of life by unconditional love from pet.

According to studies, having pets can elongate one’s life; it will also help people with depression, anxiety, stress and other ailments.

Government has to take necessary action to stop this act of cruelty.



KIRAN FATIMA,

Islamabad, May 3.

