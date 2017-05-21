Lung cancer has now been included among the most dangerous diseases which are killing people.

Women are being victims of this.

Tobacco is the main reason of lung cancer which is being used commonly in every part of the world.

In developing countries, lung cancer is killing more women, but in developed countries breast cancer is killing more women.

Last year, more than 12,203 cases were reported and more than 8,840 deaths have occurred.

Lung cancer is growing to be a bigger problem nowadays and is creating many problems for public health.

WHO should take an action on this issue which is killing women.



MALIKNAZ SAMAD,

Turbat, May 3.

