Pakistan has been striving hard over the years to overcome polio and it is indeed quite good that no less an agency than World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the tireless efforts being made for complete elimination of polio virus from the country at the earliest possible and at the same time also restricting its disease transmission.



According to the reports in the newspapers, these nice words appreciating efforts being made by Pakistan have quite appropriately have come from WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region Dr Mahmoud Fikri while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar in Islamabad the other day.



The WHO senior official addressed the press conference at the end of a four day- long 64th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean Region successfully hosted by Pakistan and participated by Ministers sand health experts from 22 member countries.



He mentioned that all the stakeholders including the government at the national and provincial levels are working jointly against polio to make Pakistan disease free.

He also appreciated other initiatives in health sector and launching of Pakistan’s Hepatitis Strategic Framework 2017-2021 and the Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and lauded the effective role which Pakistan playing in the implementation of WHO’s plans and guidelines adding that his organisation and Pakistan are working together commendably in many health initiatives.



Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, who hosted the mega health moot and ensured its success through hard work and all out efforts, termed the hosting of the WHO major health moot as a big achievement for Pakistan as this helped in enhancing the positive image of the country besides other benefits in the health sector which are beneficial to the public.



It is quite appreciable that in availing the opportunity of hosting the mega WHO moot, Pakistan presented its key initiatives in the health sector taken by the government during last four years and the achievements made so far in implementation these healthcare improvement measures.



ASIM MUNIR,

Rawalpindi, October 15.

