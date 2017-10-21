In my village, Kohi Goth, electricity has become a bigger issues than ever.

The lives of my people are put on hold because of electricity coming and going, and they don’t consider it a problem rather a catastrophe.

It is unbearable for us to live like this yet we have nowhere to go.

We suffer sleepless night due to this and the youth suffers when it can’t study and focus on important factors of their lives.



There is a lack of management in the government, a lack of responsibility and lack of awareness among citizens of Pakistan.

This is not fair to and I urge the concerned authorities to take action on this issue.



ZAFAR NAZEER HASHUMI,

Karachi, October 15.

