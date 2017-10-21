I would like to pin point the worth of physical education in a human’s life, specifically for children.

Physical education is an essential part of human life in order to understand life and the most valuable thing associated to life health, but unfortunately the children of High School Khairabad, Turbat, Balochistan are far behind in receiving this kind of education.

Due to the lack of sports equipment for cricket, football and even trained physical trainers, children here are missing out on physical activity.

If children want to do any physical activity they are told to buy the equipment of play by themselves.



Concerned authorities are requested to try and overcome this monumental issue.



ZAFAR NAZEER, NAZEER AHMED,

Hothabad Turbat, October 15.

