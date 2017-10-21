Very painfully I have to point out that the police of Karachi is getting worse day by day.

They are always taking bribes and that’s now how it should be.

The job of the police is to save us but they don’t and instead ignore the purpose of their jobs.

I overheard someone I know say the he was being tortured but he offered them money and they let him go.

This is a very wrong practice, the torture and bribing both.

I request senior officers to kindly do something about this.



BEBAGR NASEER,

Karachi, October 15.

