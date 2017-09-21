Pakistan is a very beautiful country, it has many beautiful places for Tourism, namely Naran khagan, Shogran, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Swat valley are among the most beautiful places.



Unfortunately, federal government has no interest in managing tourism, these areas lack developed roads and Governmental transportation service for visiting these beautiful places, if it comes to hotels and rest houses the fares are too high because there is no check and balance for fares and the facilities.



We are thankful to Almighty Allah that the circumstances are really good and peaceful in these areas, especially the role of Pakistan army and security forces is really admirable and appreciated in this.

If we compare Dubai and other countries of the world that are just developed artificially and we, who are gifted by natural beauty, are not using it to our advantage.



By establishing the tourism sector, our country will be able to generate revenue so we would be able to develop and prosperity will soon follow.



MUHAMMAD ANWAR,

Karachi, September 7.

