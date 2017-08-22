It is unfortunate that admission fees are regularly raised in University of Balochistan (UOB), but regrettably, the province’s poor parents are not able to afford them and are forced to sell their properties in order to pay their son’s fees.

It must be noted that University of Balochistan is a public sector university and the majority number of students pursuing their education in this university belong to under privileged families.



As a result, different student organizations for long have continued to protest against university administration in Quetta Press Club.

Despite going over a month, no timely action has been taken regarding this serious issue.

The Balochistan government needs to look into the matter at the earliest before the situation gets worse.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Turbat, August 8.

