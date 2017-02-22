Mr Modi as reported has declared a war on water with Pakistan while making a speech in Jalandhar.

He has claimed that the Indus River belongs to them.

While as per the Indus Treaty, Indus waters belong to Pakistan.

It has been predicted that future wars would be fought on water.



Both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers.

Does Mr Modi realise that only a mad man could declare nuclear war as it ensures mutually assured destruction? If India and Pakistan destroy each other there would be no winner in this war.

Mr Modi would not be alive to enjoy the fruits of water war.



DR MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, February 1.

