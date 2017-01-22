It was astonishing to see the nominees of the Herald Person of the Year 2016.

A touch of humour was sensed as they justified the nominations.

Some nominating factors were the misuse of tongue, doing push-ups in public and being caught red handed in corruption.



It was certainly a good time to pay tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi whose life is an example of sacrifice, love, compassion and altruism, as well as Amjid Sabri, who touched the heart of so many people by his amazing voice.

They deserved to be nominated.

Something must have gone wrong in the nomination process.

However, it is still not too late.

There should be a polling on the list of personalities that have been influential in 2016.

The top ten shall be nominated in the end.



FIDA KHAN,

Islamabad, December 13.

