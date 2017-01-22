Some miseries that the public faces remain obscured from the attention of the Chief Minister of Punjab who claims to address problems promptly.

Lahore Electric Supply Company bills heavy amounts every month because of the faulty meters installed at their premises.

The day and night meters installed are refurbished and many of them do not show any digital readout to calculate the power consumed correctly.

Hence, the hapless consumers have no choice but to pay the bills in fear of the disconnection of the power connection.

Putting the argument simply, why should the consumers pay heavy bills without the readout on the electric meters? If a consumer asks for the correction of the bill, he is asked to visit various offices without any success at the end of the day.



MIRZA TUFTAN BAIG,

Lahore, December 15.

