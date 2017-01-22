This letter is an acknowledgement to the silent heroes of our streets and roads, the scavengers who themselves get dirty to make our cities clean.

They collect and segregate waste material to be recycled but they go unnoticed.

These are the people who are responsible for the smooth flow of the eco-system in Pakistan.

They work tirelessly to give us a healthy atmosphere.

They work in an environment where a normal person cannot even stand for a few seconds.



A task which should have been done by a responsible government is being done by these brave heroes.

They are unaware of the diseases they might get from these wastes.

The level of their self-respect is shown when once I even offered some money to a small boy in acknowledgement for his work, but to my astonishment he simply refused saying that he is not a beggar but earns from his own hard work.

The government should also hire them and provide them some protective gloves or suits for this purpose.



MUHAMMAD JAZLAN,

Lahore, December 15.

