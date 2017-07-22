The constant rain spells in Karachi have become dangerous to the citizens.

High voltage electricity cables fell dangerously low and the wires broke down.

This led to a tragic accident in the model colony Malir.



The electricity wire broke down and fell into the stagnant rain water.

A small child playing in the water was shocked by the electric current.

He died on the way to the hospital.

The residents of the area had complained several times to ‘K Electric’ about the broken wire.

Nothing was done and when they did arrive, it was too late.

People are mad about this tragic incident.



Hence I request K electric to fix the broken electrical wires, especially in the monsoon season.

We want to try and avoid more accidents like this.



MUHAMMAD ARSALAN MALICK,

Karachi, June 30.

