It is indeed a puzzler that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is considered to be a game changer which is poised to boost development in the port city of Gwadar, but unsurprisingly, its residents are still confronted by serious problems such as power load shedding, extreme water shortage, lack of hospitals, free medical facilities and etc.

Authorities have failed miserably to take timely measures and eradicate the chronic issues which are rendering the life miserable for the citizens. Therefore, I urge governmental institutions to make sustainable actions for the provision of these fundamental amenities in order to facilitate the local people of Gwadar so that they can lead their lives in peace and prosperity.

SHEER MUHAMMAD,

Turbat, June 3.