It is a well-known fact that artists deserve great respect in their societies across the world but unfortunately, Baloch society does not believe in giving such love to its talent.

In recent times, I have seen many incidents of disrespect on social media platforms, where people ridicule and severely criticize the works of Baloch actresses.



If we make a comparison of ourselves to people in other countries, we can see a striking difference.

People their praise their stars and never aim to insult them in whatsoever manner.

I request my nation to at least stop engaging in disrespecting our artists if they are unable to love and respect their talent.



BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, June 3.

