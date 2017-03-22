This is in reference to the news story that appeared about Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair’s meeting with a Chinese company.

While Governor Sindh termed the transfer of administrative control of Karachi Electric to Shanghai Company, a positive development.

We are hopeful, that more areas will enjoy uninterrupted power supply in Karachi.

We have witnessed a lot of improvement in the power supply situation in Karachi during the last couple of years but there is still a long way to go, it seems we are heading in the right direction.



We are indeed proud of our long lived friendship with China and believe that it will now help us in the electricity sector as well.

The people of Karachi would extend all possible support to the new management of Karachi Electric to help them further improve the power supply crisis in the city.



SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO,

Karachi, March 10.

