There are many small villages that are facing a massive number of problems.

likely, The village of Kohi Goth, where I live, is facing numerous issues.

The population of this village is increasing day by day.

Likewise people from suburbs are migrating here and settling, for this the people are facing a lot of problems like water, load shedding, gas and electricity.



The main issue is water which is not pure.

Due to drinking this water we are suffering from harmful viral diseases like instant flu, typhoid etc.

On the other hand, unbearable load shedding of electricity is the biggest disturbance in doing work.

In this competitive and technological world we are still deprived of regular electricity.



I request to the government and responsible people of this village to put their attention to this matter and do something about it.



HARIS AZEEM,

Karachi, October 15.

