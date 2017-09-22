Increasing injustice, in all forms, in the society is in fact a sad commentary upon our federal and provincial organizations.

How painful is this reality that despite the growing injustice in the society that this country remains short of restless and selfless people whose life mission is nothing else but to resist and secure injustice and take up just and compassionate causes within the realm of law and beyond it.

Had there been justice delivery through inexpensive and expeditious means, as enshrined and guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan, there would have been a well-being of everyone.

The governments, be it federal or provincial, with whatever their compulsions are under the Constitution would not have invaded the most fundamental rights of the citizens as we see and experience today.



HASHIM ABRO, Islamabad, September 8.

