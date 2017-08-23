Dance is integral part of our society where it’s present in weddings, ceremonies, celebrations and etc.

However, it remains a taboo when people pursue it as a hobby or a future fashion and career.

Even though when a person goes towards dancing as a career, it’s considered a disrespectful path to our conservative society.

It is a disheartening matter when a person chooses dance as a career but people finish all relations with them and results in banishment from home.



Many people know that dance is an art and a source of making their minds relax and freshen up, making their tensions, worries, depression go far away.

But still people are criticized when they make it a career.



The society requires to bring changes in their attitudes, views, thoughts in order to accept challenges and reformations.



FATIMA A.

GHAFOOR,

Delta, August 8.

