Turbat is the biggest city of Balochistan but, the city hotel situation is getting worse day by day.

There is no cleanliness and due to this the health of people is affected.

According to students all things should be fresh and clean, which is not the case.



I request the new (DC) District Commissioner to solve this problem as possible as it is a health hazard.



KAMBER MB,

Turbat, August 8.