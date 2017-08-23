This is in reference to the letter published in The Nation on August 21, 2017 titled “An open letter to Beaconhouse School”.

I sincerely regret the content of the letter as some facts were misconstrued due to misunderstanding of company policy on my behalf.

Misconceptions have been resolved and I want to clarify a few facts as stated below:

* I was hired on adhoc basis in March 2016 for 3 months only as a substitute teacher.



* I enjoyed the experience and joined back in August knowing the fact that every new teacher has to clear English Language Proficiency test to acquire regular status.



* I took the test when I was prepared and cleared it in the last week of May 2017.



* Based on the test result I was awarded regular status in the month of August 2017.



* I understand that my services will be confirmed after satisfactory completion of probation period.



* Statement regarding teachers leaving/resigning is incorrect and regretted.



* To date I am an employee of this organisation and plan to continue with my services.



MAHEEN WAQAR ALI,

Karachi, August 22.

