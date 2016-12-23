Pablo Picasso once said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls”.

The recent banning of actors from Pakistan by India and vice versa, is the process of a gradual decline, rather, the ultimate death of art.

As a matter of fact, art is considered as an instrument for social change.



Unfortunately, the artists who were once front-runners to oppose such issues now have resorted to self-preservation for survival.

In the past, amid intense tensions between India and Pakistan on borders, banning Pakistani actors and technicians was transient until normalcy returned.



Most actors and artists have chosen to keep quiet and are being diplomatic regarding the situation.

Most individuals find themselves getting increasingly upset at the abuse and hatred tossed across the border.

People in general, all over India and Pakistan want peace to prevail and have shown continued support for their belief in love and understanding to unite a divisive word.

They want to bury these inconsequential and trivial differences.

The question is will our forthcoming generations harbour hatred and disregard or promote feelings of friendliness for each other.



NASIR SOOMRO,

Hyderabad, November 7.

