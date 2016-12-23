During the term of a few previous governments, the prices of essential commodities rose greatly.

The inflation in prices continues to remain unchecked, leaving people who earn meagre salaries struggling to make their ends meet.



It is the common, middle class man that losses out due to the increase in prices as basic needs and requirements like medical treatment and education seem to be out of reach.

For people coming from lower economic backgrounds, the circumstances have deteriorated to such an extent that they cannot provide food for their families 3 times a day.



It could be said that the regulatory system is either absent or ineffective, which is why our government should investigate the causes and solutions to the problem.

Black marketing, hoarding and profiteering are activities that should be strictly dealt with for the common man to be relieved from the effects of such problems.



FATIMA IRSHAD,

Karachi, November 7.

