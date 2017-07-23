It’s very distressing that in a Muslim majority country, like Pakistan, the availability and use of explicit content has become common among adults and adolescents.



It’s accessible with just a few keystrokes from the web.

Children suffer both socially and mentally due to the unrestricted exposure.

Hence our social and moral values are being affected.



PTA has taken strict steps to control the exposure of inappropriate content in the country.

But they need more time to ban it completely.

For this serious measures and precautions need to be taken.

Not only unsuitable websites should be blocked but also the illegal use of proxies.

Back when YouTube was banned, proxies were used to open the website.



PTA’s decision to take this step is appreciated and accepted by the citizens.



MUHAMMAD ARSALAN MALICK,

Karachi, July 3.

