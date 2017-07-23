Kalahoo is a small mountainous village in the Tehsil district.

The area consists of a hospital that lacks good doctors.

For a long time people of Kalahoo have been suffering from many difficulties, due to the loathsome condition of the hospital.

A majority of people cannot afford to go to Turbat (the closest city) for treatment.

They even have to travel to treat seasonal viruses, such as a flu!

Hence, I humbly request the government of Balochistan to appoint experienced doctors and nurses in helping better the conditions.

Especially for small infections such as flu’s, headaches and stomach-aches.

People should not have to travel to a city to get better.

I hope the government solve this issue immediately.



MUNAJ GUL BALOCH,

Kolahoo, Turbat, July 1.

