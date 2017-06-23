US President Donald Trump has announced that US will quit the Paris Climate Accord.

It is always crucial and important to face the nature’s fury i.

e monsoon or any climatic vagaries beforehand.

Moreover, the recent instances like whales being left stranded on Tiruchendur Beach in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu, gives India clear reminders of the consequences of climate change ahead.

In this context, all countries in the world must plan out strong strategies and pump up money to tackle forthcoming threats posed by nature to ensure that we safeguard our earth and environment.



SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India, June 3.

