Every day a depressing news of accident is reported in Pakistan with multiple deaths and injuries of people.

It is most depressing to see daily deaths and mayhem on our roads.

Many accidents are due to poor maintenance of vehicles and ill trained drivers who get licenses after bribes or graft.

There is a need of strict training of drivers as well as inspection of vehicles which is deficient, leading to loss of human lives and injured people.

Traffic police needs to be thoroughly trained and supervised by their officers before reducing the daily incidents of vehicular accidents which are seen on our roads.



MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, June 3.

