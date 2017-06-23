Collecting contributions for hospitals is commendable but concentrating hospitals in big cities while ignoring interior needs considerate contemplation.

Rural areas are responsible for funding and feeding big cities but ignored for basic facilities of life.

For example, anyone requiring heart surgery or burn treatment in Bahawalpur must travel to Lahore with attendants.

Most people cannot afford such expensive treatments and and expire in agony.

That is why no justification are expected in rural areas to donate for hospitals in big cities.

I urge philanthropists to consider the life of those living in rural areas as Pakistanis are generally ignored and deprived of basic health facilities.



AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, June 2.

