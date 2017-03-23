A glance at history reveals that it was merely a four-day conference, between October 8 and 11 1938, held by the Muslim League that changed the minds and attitudes of the Muslims of British India.

Another meeting was also kept on March 22 1940, which gathered more than a hundred thousand Muslims which included a large chunk of women.

Quaid wrote in his article, ‘Time and Tide,’ “The members of the British Parliament, in spite of the experience of the past, had not learnt that their form of government is totally unsuited to India.

” He further depicted that a constitution must be evolved that recognises that there are in India two nations, that must share the government.



Finally, after the efforts of the Quaid and Allama Iqbal, the Lahore resolution was passed for a division of India into two separate states, on March 23, 1940.

This resolution was presented by Sher-i-Bengal Maulvi A.

K Fazlul Haq.

Both nations could now enjoy their full privileges of social, economic, political, cultural and religious activities.

Indubitably, the resolution provided a new phase of life to the Muslims of British India.

It improved the critical circumstances of the Muslim minority by distinguishing all walks of life in society.



WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, March 21.

