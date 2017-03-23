The word “Pakistan” was never used but the Lahore Resolution is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state in an undivided India.

This historical resolution in the subcontinent has great significance in the history of the nation.

March 23 (Pakistan Day) reminds us of the sacrifices of our great Muslim leaders.



They gave away everything and promised to be united and to build a strong foundation of this sacred country, which was the last hope for the survival of Islam in the world.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah earned nationwide popularity after the Lahore Resolution.

Leaders like Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had worked tirelessly for the political, social and economic uplifting of Muslims that comprised of 25 to 30 percent of the total population of British India.

Today Pakistan is one of the important countries in the world due to its geo-strategic location.

In order to provide a secure cultural, political and economic future to the common people within a democratic framework, people in Pakistan need to overcome their inner weaknesses like corruption, terrorism, lack of education, poverty.



VINOD C.

DIXIT,

India, March 21.

