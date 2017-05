Turbat is the biggest city of Balochistan after Quetta but remain without 4G service facility.

It has been suspended at least three months without any reason.

Business communities and users do suffer from immense challenges owing to the unavailability of 4G facility.

I appeal the 4G provider companies and internet authorities to look into the matter in order to get access to 4G service provision to its citizens.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Turbat, May 4.