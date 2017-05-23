You know what that voice in your soul says…You can’t do it.

You’ll never be good enough.

You’re going to fail.

This voice taunts you whenever you set a goal.

It criticises you when life gets difficult.

It beats you down when you struggle to stand.



And self-doubt is greedy.

When it’s loose, it devours your confidence, strips logic and reason from your mind, and steals happiness from your heart.

In return, it leaves you with only fear and insecurity.



Believe in yourself and people will be forced to believe in you as billions of people fail to live the life they have always wished to live.

They fail to realise their ambitions and give up on their big dreams as soon as they encounter the first obstacle.

One of the strongest causes for this attitude is that they do not believe in themselves.

Believing in yourself is all about being sure that you are going to do whatever you want even if others were against you.

Usually, when you decide to take a big challenge or to do something that people failed to do you will find that everyone is putting you down.



In almost all the cases where people give up their goals half way through, they usually start their task being completely convinced with their ideas and are then put down by other people.

If you don’t want to allow anyone to affect your decisions or to put you down then learn about the psychology of convincing people.

Just as you can convince people to believe in something you can convince them to believe in you.

The continuous repetition of the idea in a confident way can convince lots of people to believe in it even if it was not that convincing.

We can trace back it in history that Nelson Mandela did the same thing.



Some people think that unless everyone agrees with them then they are wrong.

This is completely wrong.

No one ever succeeds without being rejected.

If people think that you are wrong or that your efforts will yield no results, then just go against them by either convincing them with your point of view right away or by waiting until they believe in you by the ultimate factor of your success.



In the Solid Self-confidence program, if you challenged people once or twice and went against their opinions then succeeded, even if that was a trivial task, then you will end up being more confident in your abilities and your ideas.

At this point their opinion won’t affect you anymore.



RIMSHA GUL,

Lahore, May 21.

