A few years ago, Karachi University restricted students from participating in any any political organisation in order to maintain peace and stability in the university, so that no activities except the educational activities can be placed together.

But after so much restriction, no sudden actions have been taken, students are still playing an active role in political activities which are created an adverse effect in the university when KU restricted such an activity they should formulate such a centre that will regulate and monitor such kind of activities if happen and they also take a step towards students’ issues regarding teachers’ absence, electricity problems etc.



HAMNA KHAN,

Karachi, May 21.

