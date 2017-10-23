We are writing this letter to suggest cutting down the trees in the belt starting from under the Sherpao Bridge till Tenerife Café where local trees have been out down and palm trees have been planted instead.

There is no profitable purpose of planting palm trees butt the local trees provide more oxygen than palm trees.

After planting the palm trees life of the birds has been affected where they make their nests in Neam, Kiker and Pipal.

Palm trees have affected the birds as well as have cut down shade too.



We hope you will publish our letter so that there is more awareness around Pakistan so that the people are aware of the importance of local trees and the government can take necessary action.



SHUMAIZA ATHAR, TAHIRA OWAIS, ADNAN SAEED,

Lahore, October 20.

