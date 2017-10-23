Nawaz govt.

is forcing army to impose martial law.

It is evident after seeing that the deteriorating civil military relationship.

It clearly shows that they want to hide behind it as they know that they failed to deliver promises they made in previous general election.

Another reason behind it is that now they know that it is the only way to save themselves from accountability and their party.



However, what they don’t know is that this time the military leadership is very conscious and knows that’s what Nawaz govt.

actually wants, but won’t give it to them.



MAQSOOD AHMED SOHOO,

Larkana, October 16.

